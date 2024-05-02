The property's stunning indoor heated pool with seating area, that has access from the conservatory.

Electronic gates lead in to the paved courtyard fronting the building, and its integral double garage.

From the reception hall with Karndean flooring is a balustrade staircase to the first floor, and access to the garage.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

A bay-fronted dining room with two walk-in windows opens to the kitchen with breakfast room, that has fitted units, granite worktops, and an island with breakfast bar. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher and a Bosch combi-microwave oven.

A separate utility room is next to a w.c..

The living room, with gas fire in granite and wood fireplace, has French doors leading outside, and entry to the bay-windowed conservatory, with the leisure suite beyond.

The pool has its own heating system with air conditioning, and an electrically operated cover. From the seating area is a wet room, and a plant room.

With the first of two double bedrooms at this level are fitted wardrobes, and an en suite with shower and freestanding roll-top bath with claw feet,

A view of the property and its private, enclosed gardens.

From the first floor landing are two further bedrooms and the family bathroom with a Villeroy and Boch bath, and walk-in shower.

One bedroom with Velux windows has a dressing room with wardrobes.

Another has a balcony with wrought iron balustrade that overlooks the village green

Private, well-stocked gardens include a stone-flagged terrace, a pond, and decked seating, with AstroTurf.

An entrance hallway with feature staircase.

The property has CCTV coverage.

