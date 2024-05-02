Tour this £1m-plus property in picturesque Woolley, with pool and private gardens
Electronic gates lead in to the paved courtyard fronting the building, and its integral double garage.
From the reception hall with Karndean flooring is a balustrade staircase to the first floor, and access to the garage.
A bay-fronted dining room with two walk-in windows opens to the kitchen with breakfast room, that has fitted units, granite worktops, and an island with breakfast bar. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher and a Bosch combi-microwave oven.
A separate utility room is next to a w.c..
The living room, with gas fire in granite and wood fireplace, has French doors leading outside, and entry to the bay-windowed conservatory, with the leisure suite beyond.
The pool has its own heating system with air conditioning, and an electrically operated cover. From the seating area is a wet room, and a plant room.
With the first of two double bedrooms at this level are fitted wardrobes, and an en suite with shower and freestanding roll-top bath with claw feet,
From the first floor landing are two further bedrooms and the family bathroom with a Villeroy and Boch bath, and walk-in shower.
One bedroom with Velux windows has a dressing room with wardrobes.
Another has a balcony with wrought iron balustrade that overlooks the village green
Private, well-stocked gardens include a stone-flagged terrace, a pond, and decked seating, with AstroTurf.
The property has CCTV coverage.
Yorkshire House, Backhouse Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, is for sale at £1,295,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.
More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-horbury-home-for-sale-still-has-its-original-range-and-servants-bells-4605195
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.