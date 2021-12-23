View the stunning swimming pool and games room within this home for sale near Pontefract

The swimming pool within the Darrington property.

Occupying a generous corner plot, it has parking space for several cars, coupled with a double garage and large gardens with summer house.

Its luxurious interior includes the home’s own sizeable swimming pool, and a games room.

Presented to a high standard throughout, it is a superior property in terms of size, quality and location.

The house also benefits from a system of solar panels which are 50 per cent owned with A Shade Greener, further details of which are available at Richard Kendall’s Pontefract office.

Accommodation comprises an entrance porch and hallway, a cloakroom, spacious living room, dining room, and stylish fitted kitchen with utility room off, plus a boot room.

Further to these is a lovely conservatory and the swimming pool that overlooks the garden, with a shower room off.

Upstairs are three generous size bedrooms and a main house bathroom.

Gorgeous gardens include a summer house.

A large games room, currently used as a snooker room, could become a fourth bedroom if preferred.

7 Thorntree Close, Darrington, WF8 3DQ is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent priced £650,0000.

Call 01977 798844 for more information.

The sleek and stunning, fitted kitchen.