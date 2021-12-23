View the stunning swimming pool and games room within this home for sale near Pontefract
This unique detached family home heads a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought after location of Darrington on the south side of Pontefract.
Occupying a generous corner plot, it has parking space for several cars, coupled with a double garage and large gardens with summer house.
Its luxurious interior includes the home’s own sizeable swimming pool, and a games room.
Presented to a high standard throughout, it is a superior property in terms of size, quality and location.
The house also benefits from a system of solar panels which are 50 per cent owned with A Shade Greener, further details of which are available at Richard Kendall’s Pontefract office.
Accommodation comprises an entrance porch and hallway, a cloakroom, spacious living room, dining room, and stylish fitted kitchen with utility room off, plus a boot room.
Further to these is a lovely conservatory and the swimming pool that overlooks the garden, with a shower room off.
Upstairs are three generous size bedrooms and a main house bathroom.
A large games room, currently used as a snooker room, could become a fourth bedroom if preferred.
7 Thorntree Close, Darrington, WF8 3DQ is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent priced £650,0000.
Call 01977 798844 for more information.