View this all-round lovely home, for sale on the outskirts of Dewsbury

A deceptively spacious property, with lovely gardens and views looking out over countryside, towards Emley Mast, has come on to the market.

By Sally Burton
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:00 pm
The delightful property in Daleside, Dewsbury, is for sale priced £465,000.
The three double bedroom property is very well presented with an open plan design to the ground floor.

Its many windows bring in abundant natural light, and make the most of the pretty surroundings, as does a stunning outdoor decked area from which you can see over miles of countryside.

Along with an entrance hall, is the property’s contemporary style, fitted kitchen with diner, that has a central island, and some integrated appliances.

There’s a spacious living room with direct access out to a terraced patio with a glass balustrade, and an integral garage completes the ground floor.

Stairs lead down to a large conservatory, which is placed in a stunning position for views, and three double bedrooms, one with a modern en suite shower room. Then there’s a utility room and the house bathroom.

Attractive lawned gardens with an Indian stone patio, and established trees, plants and shrubs, are to the front, side and rear of the house

Within a sought after residential area in Thornhill, the house has UPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout, and is close to amenities such as local shops, schools and services, with good transport links by road or by rail.

This room is surrounded by greenery and allows sunlight to flood in.

The property in Daleside, Dewsbury, has an asking price of offers around £465,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent.

Contact the agent’s Ossett office, on 01924 266555, for more details.

The kitchen has a central island and some integrated appliances.
There are three double bedrooms within the property, and a modern house bathroom.
