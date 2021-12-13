View this amazing chapel apartment in central Wakefield

The impressive former Zion Chapel building that has now been converted to apartments.

The apartment is formed from part of a converted chapel and has two bedrooms.

With the added benefit of secure undercroft parking, the apartment has lift access to the first floor.

Its accommodation briefly comprises a stunning communal atrium reception hall with an entrance door to the living areas, the stairwell and lift access.

The apartment entrance hall has a staircase to the first floor, and gives entry to the open plan living with dining kitchen, with large feature windows that flood the space with natural light.

From the first floor landing are the two bedrooms and the bathroom.

Each bedroom has a mezzanine balcony overlooking the lower level.

This apartment has its own allocated parking space in the underground car park, that is accessed via a lift and an electric door.

A stunning and stylish interior

An ideal starter home with a great location for anyone wanting to be in easy reach of city centre facilities, the apartment is close to amenities such as shops, supermarkets, schools, Wakefield Westgate train station and M1 motorway links.

Zion Chapel, George Street, Wakefield WF1 1LG is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £125,000. Call 01924 291294 for details.

Open plan living in the apartment, with feature arched windows and the mezzanine level housing the bedrooms.