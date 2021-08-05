View this spacious Victorian terrace home, for sale in Wakefield

A front view of the property on Oakenshaw Lane, Walton

An entrance vestibule leads to the hallway, then the bay fronted living room, and a sitting and dining room with access to the cellar space.

The kitchen and diner is roomy with windows on two sides.

From the first floor landing are a main bedroom with en suite shower room, two further double bedrooms, and the family bathroom.

A staircase takes you up to the occasional loft room.

Well established gardens lie to the front and rear of the house, with the rear enjoying a good degree of privacy and a summer house that has power and lighting, suitable for a whole variety of purposes.

There is an off-street parking space at the rear.

The property is well placed for access to amenities including local shops, schools,and main bus routes, and it is roughly three miles to the M1 motorway.

The dining kitchen within the house has plenty of natural light

141 Oakenshaw Lane, Walton WF2 6NL is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £320,000.

Call 01924 291294 for more details.

The dining area, with focal fireplace