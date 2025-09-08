VQ Laura Ashley bringing elegance and beauty into your kitchen

If you want to bring some elegance to your kitchen then the VQ Laura Ashley range is a must.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With appliances from hand blenders to toasters to slow cookera there is a vast array to choose from, and in some delightful patterns.

Laura Ashley China Rose 3.5L Slow Cooker: RRP £59.99

Make cooking a stress-free experience with the VQ Laura Ashley stainless steel slow cooker. It has a generous 3.5-litre capacity, perfect for making family stews, soups, and casseroles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The slow cooker.

Use the 3-heat settings, including a keep warm function, and you will always have a delicious dinner ready when needed. The tempered glass lid traps the moisture and flavour of your dish, also allowing you to watch the cooking process.

The removable pot also makes for easy cleaning, as it is safe to put in the dishwasher. Plus, non-slip feet keep your device firmly in place. Each slow cooker also features the stunning Laura Ashley China Rose designer hand-applied print to beautifully style your home and kitchen.

You will also get peace of mind with VQ’s 2-year manufacturer's guarantee. Extendable to three years by registering the product online from the VQ website.

Laura Ashley China Rose Portable Smoothie Maker: Available for £39.99

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The VQ Laura Ashley Smoothie Maker is the ultimate portable, USB rechargeable smoothie and juice maker! Enjoy delicious smoothies, juices, and protein shakes anytime, anywhere. This compact and stylishly designed product helps you enjoy refreshing drinks quickly. With its one-touch, push-button action, you can enjoy perfect results easily in seconds.

The Smoothie Maker has a built-in rechargeable battery that charges fully in 3.5-4 hours via a USB cable (provided). The stylish LED light panel indicator lets you easily see and check the remaining power. It has a 25,000-rpm engine, with six robust stainless steel cutter blades, able to crush through ice and any other firm foods.

A large 450ml capacity juice cup is on top of the device. Meaning no residue collects around the base. When your drink is ready, remove the cup, and place the screw-fit drinking cap (provided) on the top.

It is incredibly lightweight, perfect for packing into your bag or carrying around with you. It also features washable plastic housing, easy to clean and use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Smoothie Maker is the perfect combination of convenience and power and will transform how you make refreshing drinks. Whether heading to the office, off to school, working out at the gym or needing a smoothie in a hurry, this device is perfect for you. As if that isn't enough, the Smoothie Maker is available in the stunning hand applied China Rose designer finish from Laura Ashley, one of the most famous house and home brands.

Laura Ashley China Rose Hand Blender 4-in-1 Set: Available for £69.99

Introducing the VQ & Laura Ashley 4-in-1 Hand Blender Set. This hand blender set is specifically designed to make food preparation simpler and faster. With its sleek, user-friendly design, you'll be making culinary wonders in no time.

Its stainless-steel blade and powerful 500-watt motor provide top-notch performance in any food processing or blending task. Whether you're chopping vegetables, blending soups, pureeing fruit, or emulsifying sauces, you can be confident that this hand blender can handle it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The set includes a variety of blending accessories. You'll find everything from a large blending pitcher to whisk and chopper attachments, and even a 300ml whisking cup and pouring container for sauces. It even comes with a beautiful Laura Ashley branded draw-string bag with separate compartments to put all the accessories in.

The blender’s design also features an ergonomic handle which helps reduce fatigue during long blending sessions, while the soft-grip feet ensure stability. It also has a stylish chrome control knob and ring decoration. Plus, with its extra-long cord, you can reach any countertop in your kitchen with ease.

This blender has a variable speed setting, so you can choose from low to high speed to get the right blending speed for your task. Plus, you can have precise control over how smooth or chunky your ingredients are blended with the pulse feature. The attachments are also super easy to attach and detach, so it won't take much time for a quick and easy clean-up after each meal.

It also comes in the stunning Laura Ashley designer hand-applied China Rose print making it an ideal addition to style your kitchen and be versatile, and practical at the same time.

Laura Ashley China Rose Hand Mixer: Available for £59.99

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The VQ Laura Ashley Hand Mixer takes mixing and baking to a whole new level! Now, you can whisk away any culinary challenge, no matter the texture, with this powerful 300-watt motor and 5-speed settings.

The ergonomic lightweight design ensures a secure, comfortable grip, and the stainless-steel beaters and dough hooks offer incredible strength and durability to tackle even the toughest ingredients. Enabling you to handle whisking, beating, and mixing with ease.

Adding to its elegant design is the hand-applied China Rose designer print, giving your kitchen a stylish and luxurious touch. Clean-up is simple, too, with the easy-to-use eject button. So, go ahead and create heavenly treats in minutes with the VQ Laura Ashley Hand Mixer!

Laura Ashley 4.5L Lightweight Stand Mixer Rose – Coming to the UK from Feb

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest VQ Laura Ashley 4.5L Plastic Stand Mixer brings baking to an entirely new level. Its sleek, modern design looks perfect on any kitchen counter and is sure to impress all your friends. This mixer features stepless 10-speed and pulse options, allowing you to control the intensity so you can whip, knead, and beat up your ingredients with ease. With a 1300-watt motor and stainless-steel 304 mixing bowl (the highest-grade food-safe aluminium for safety), and planetary rotation it can effortlessly power through thick batters and dough in minutes. This mixer also has a full metal gears system for long lasting durability.

The easy operation tilting head construction lets you add ingredients without having to constantly remove the entire bowl. There is also a stylish blue LED light as the power indicator. Clean-up is a snap too. It comes with a dishwasher-safe bowl and dough hook, beater, egg whisk attachments and splash cover making it simple to get your mixer sparkling clean after a baking session. And with a high-quality plastic coating and heavy-duty body, this mixer will stay looking beautiful no matter how many batches of muffins or cookies you whip up.

This mixer is the perfect tool for baking enthusiasts, professional chefs, and new bakers alike. It’s sure to help you create fantastic confections that always taste delicious. With its powerful performance and beautiful Laura Ashley hand-applied China Rose designer print, this mixer is sure to become an essential part of your kitchen.