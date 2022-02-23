Wakefield and the Five Towns property market: These are the most expensive areas to buy a home

It will come as no surprise that London has some of the priciest areas to buy property in the whole of England, according to figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In fact, the 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England - where you will need at least £1.2 million to get on the property ladder - can all be found in the capital city.

If you have a generous budget, Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in Westminster may be the place for you.

This exclusive London neighbourhood has the highest property prices in the whole of the country and will set you back a cool £2.83 million, on average, to move there.

Fortunately, the average price in the most expensive areas of [local authority] are not quite that high.

But these upscale neighbourhoods will still cost you a pretty penny.

Here we reveal the 22 most expensive neighbourhoods in Wakefield

The figures, sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

1. Sandal The average property price in Sandal was £320,000.

2. Walton, Woolley and Bretton The average property price in Walton, Woolley and Bretton was £265,000.

3. Ackworth and Darrington The average property price in Ackworth and Darrington was £229,250.

4. Wakefield Central The average property price in Wakefield Central was £221,748.