Wakefield District Housing will celebrate its 18th anniversary by making 18 pledges to its residents.

As well as committing to boost the energy efficiency of over 900 properties homes, with the aim of cutting carbon and saving tenants money, the social landlord says it will pump £74 million in improvements to homes across the area.

This will include installing over 400 new roofs, new insulation and efficiency measures and providing 400 new homes for the people who need them.

Andy Wallhead, chief executive at WDH, said: “Over the last 18 years we’ve provided 3,500 new homes, invested almost a billion pounds in improvements to existing homes and supported thousands of people to improve their circumstances.

Andy Wallhead, chief executive at WDH.

"The district has changed and we have changed in response, developing our services to meet the needs of our customers.

"Over the coming year we want to mark our ‘coming of age’ by delivering some really challenging promises that will have a real impact and benefit to our customers and their communities.”

The housing association has pledged to improve estates and neighbourhoods by creating more than 200 off street parking spaces; new fencing and boundaries to over 200 homes; and will deliver more than 100 outdoor environmental improvements across the district.

Mick Walsh, executive director of housing, said: “The pledges we are making will not only improve where people live, but will impact on people’s lives. I began my career with Wakefield Council and was involved in the transfer to WDH in 2005.

"I’ve seen the change and the way we have adapted to meet the needs of tenants and our communities.

"The cost of living crisis has created unprecedented challenges for people and we have services that can really help. We’re pledging to support tenants to access £1 million from our hardship fund and that can make a real difference.

“Last summer we visited all 32,000 homes to ask tenants what was important to them and what support they needed. These pledges will provide what they asked for and we’ll be out again this year to speak directly to our tenants to understand what they need from us.”

In addition to providing over 32,000 homes, WDH helps tenants and Wakefield residents to improve their wellbeing.

Over the next 12 months, the landlord has pledged to support 10,000 customers to tackle financial struggles through its Cash Wise service and help over 500 people to improve their mental health.

Its Foundation Grant is now open that will provide residents up to £1,500 for education training or career progression.

This could include paying for training schemes, course equipment, funding childcare or securing a bus pass to travel to college.

In your application you'll be asked to show how funding will improve your employment opportunities and wellbeing, as well as about your relevant skills and experience.

WDH was formed in 2005 as part of a large scale voluntary transfer from Wakefield Council in 2005, when WDH took responsibility for managing and delivering social housing across the area.

It marks its 18th anniversary on Tuesday March 21.

