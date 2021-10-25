Wakefield nursery, school, college and university workers offered £15K off price off new Barratt home

Ambler’s Meadow development in East Ardsley, is offering a deposit contribution of up to £15,000 off the price of a new home for anyone who works at a nursery, school, college or university.

The Education Workers scheme, which is being piloted in Yorkshire, allows buyers to receive a deposit contribution of £750 for every £25,000 spent, up to a maximum contribution of £15,000.

The discount is designed to help everyone working in the education sector get onto the property ladder or secure a brand new home, as a thank you for their hard work over the past 18 months.

The introduction of the scheme gives something back to the professionals across the region working in the education sector who have faced a challenging 18 months, during which they have had to adapt quickly to school and class closures and the challenges associated with remote teaching.

To mark the launch of the pilot scheme, the home builder is also offering £200 worth of school fund contributions for every sale from school employees purchasing a home in Wakefield.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West said: “The teachers, tutors, lecturers and support staff who work in Wakefield have done a tremendous job in challenging circumstances over the last 18 months, so we wanted to thank them in the form of some extra support for those who might be looking to buy a new home.

"We have a range of properties available for first time buyers and growing families alike, and our sales advisors are on hand to arrange appointments and viewings around busy schedules for anyone eager to find out more.”