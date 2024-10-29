Wakefield's idyllic development has 'something for everyone'

A selection of ‘Readymade’ homes have been released at Redrow’s development in Tingley.

A selection of 'Readymade' homes have been released at Redrow's development in Tingley.

Accessed via Sandringham Drive, off Haigh Moor Road, Woodland Vale is being built across four parcels of land totalling 64 acres and surrounding the scenic Haigh Wood.

The development will eventually consist of 300 homes all from Redrow’s sought after Heritage Collection, which are influenced by Arts and Crafts architecture and designed to blend well with the locality.

Among the properties currently on sale at Woodland Vale’s second phase, The Glade, is a range of Readymade homes – energy efficient, brand new properties, with a high specification interior chosen by Redrow’s interior designers, They feature a host of extras included such as flooring, saving potential homebuyers thousands.

A representative image of the Oxford Lifestyle kitchen area.

There are currently six ‘Readymade’ house types available at The Glade including The Ledbury, Warwick, Marlow and The Oxford Lifestyle. All are ready to move into straight away, with no onward chain and everything in place, so they’re ideal for buyers who want to move quickly and easily.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Our Readymade properties are perfect for those who want a stress-free move, as everything is already in place and all the design decisions have been made by the experts. There are no onward chains so buying Readymade is the ideal option for those who don’t want to wait to move.”

The two-bedroom Ledbury boasts a kitchen/ dining room which spans the rear of the house. There is also a separate lounge and cloakroom. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms each with its own en-suite. The Ledbury is currently priced £270,000.

For those looking for a larger property The Oxford Lifestyle has an open plan kitchen / dining area with a separate utility, cloakroom, lounge and an integrated garage. The first floor has three double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite. The main bedroom also has its own dressing room. Prices currently start from £465,000.

The historic woodland that runs through the centre of the development will be preserved, new trees will be planted, and swathes of open space will be created and managed for enjoyment by the wider community, including meadows with wildflower and grassland areas, pollinator friendly planting, a community orchard and play areas.

“The Glade is proving to be a popular choice amongst buyers. New and existing footpaths will connect the homes to the woodland and the surrounding residential areas making it a perfect location for dog walkers, runners or those who simply enjoy being outdoors and having the opportunity to spend time in nature,” added Steve.

Drone footage of the development and its show homes can be viewed here.

For further information on The Glade at Woodland Vale visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-glade-at-woodland-vale-162807 or call the sales team on 01924 961116.