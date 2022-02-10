Wakefield's most expensive streets revealed

A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the WF postcodes.
Here are the 9 most expensive streets:
1. Hollingthorpe Road
Hollingthorpe Road, Hall Green. Sold for an average of £3,554,250. There have been five sales in the past five years.
2. Purston Lane
Purston Lane, Ackworth. Sold for an average £816,500. Three homes have been sold in the past five years.
3. Causeway Garth Lane
Causeway Garth Lane, Thorpe Audlin. Sold for an average £761,666. There have been three sales in the past five years.
4. Grimpit Hill
Grimpit Hill, Notton. Sold for an average of £740,000. There have been three sales in the last five years.