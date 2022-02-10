Gathering five years' worth of sold house price data across the WF postcodes Wakefield have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Wakefield's most expensive streets revealed

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 1:06 pm

A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the WF postcodes.

Here are the 9 most expensive streets:

1. Hollingthorpe Road

Hollingthorpe Road, Hall Green. Sold for an average of £3,554,250. There have been five sales in the past five years.

2. Purston Lane

Purston Lane, Ackworth. Sold for an average £816,500. Three homes have been sold in the past five years.

3. Causeway Garth Lane

Causeway Garth Lane, Thorpe Audlin. Sold for an average £761,666. There have been three sales in the past five years.

4. Grimpit Hill

Grimpit Hill, Notton. Sold for an average of £740,000. There have been three sales in the last five years.

