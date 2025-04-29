Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They say the best things come in small packages and that certainly seems to be the case with the Russell Hobbs Fresh Air Mini Dehumidifier which we were lucky enough to sample.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Retailing at £49.99, it may be small in size but it is big in all other ways.

This compact 600ml dehumidifier is the ideal tool for reducing humidity and minimising the physical signs of damp and condensation in smaller rooms in your home.

We checked out the Russell Hobbs Fresh Air Mini Dehumidifier and were super-impressed by its power.

This one took pride of place in a box bedroom which suffers with condensation.

You could tell the difference within 24 hours, super impressive for a machine that is so petite!

Ideally it is suitable for spaces up to 15m2, and could easily by an addition to your desk, countertop or windowsill.

The sleek contemporary design and LED lighting ensures this model fits seamlessly into your surroundings whilst extracting unwanted moisture, and with a lightweight 0.9kg body, it’s easier than ever to move from room to room, so you can keep any area fresh and dry.

Available in a sleek black and stylish grey, the Fresh Air Mini is simple to operate and features a low noise motor to ensure minimal disturbance whilst in use, and even features a defrost function for those chilly winter nights.