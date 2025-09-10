West Ardsley development offers larger luxury homes for growing families

A selection of larger family homes, offering expansive layouts and cleverly designed spaces are now available at Redrow’s Tingley development.

Surrounding Haigh Wood, Woodland Vale is shaping up to be one of the most desirable and attractive new communities in the area.

The development is being built across four parcels of land totalling 64 acres and will eventually consist of 300 homes.

Properties all hail from the homebuilder’s sought after Heritage Collection, which are influenced by Arts and Crafts architecture and designed to blend well with the locality.

A representative image of The Stratford Lifestyle kitchen area

Among the larger homes on Woodland Vale’s second phase, The Glade, include the four bedroom Henley, five-bedroom Hampstead and three-bedroom Lifestyle properties – The Oxford Lifestyle and The Stratford Lifestyle.

Built on the footprint of what would normally be a four-bedroom detached property, instead, the Lifestyle properties were originally created with downsizers in mind, or people who wanted fewer bedrooms but did not want to sacrifice space or style. However, these properties are now appealing to families who want larger bedrooms with separate bathrooms, potentially with multiple generations living under one roof, and couples hosting visitors.

The Oxford Lifestyle boasts an open plan kitchen / dining area with a separate lounge, plus a utility, cloakroom and an integrated garage. The first floor has three double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite. The main bedroom also has its own dressing room. Prices currently start from £485,000.

The Stratford Lifestyle has an open plan kitchen / dining / family room, a separate lounge and cloakroom. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, each with their own en-suite. Prices for this property start from £442,000.

A representative image of the Oxford Lifestyle lounge

Once complete, Woodland Vale will include a community orchard, play areas and meadows with wildflower and grassland areas. New and existing footpaths will connect homes to Haigh Woods and surrounding residential areas, offering residents the perfect opportunity to explore and enjoy the outdoors.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “It’s been two years since we started our build here in Tingley and we’ve already almost sold out on our first two phases. It has proved to be a very popular choice among buyers in this part of West Yorkshire looking for the perfect blend of town and rural living.

“These properties appeal to buyers who want that extra space, whether it be providing the privacy for an older teenager with their own bathroom, or being able to offer a self-contained, private area, for an overnight guest.”

For further information on The Glade at Woodland Vale visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-glade-at-woodland-vale-162807 or call the sales team on 01924 961116.