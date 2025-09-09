The first bricks have been laid at David Wilson Homes’ brand-new Pontefract development, Castle Syke Grange.

The Ackworth Road development, which is set to deliver a collection of three and four bedroom properties, will also underpin approximately 110 jobs for local people.

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, was recently onsite for work starting on the first properties at the 55-home community alongside Site Manager, Matthew Wellborne, and Contracts Manager, Ryan Taylor.

David Wilson Homes will soon be launching show homes at the development for any home buyers to view.

Gavin said: “Our Castle Syke Grange development is starting to take shape, and we are proud to unveil a range of high-quality properties for prospective buyers in this fantastic town.

“Throughout the development’s progression, we will be contributing to the local community through the new homes provided, jobs supported and our financial investment in the area’s facilities and services.

“We pride ourselves on our commitment to the local community at each of our new developments and we’re thrilled to have this opportunity to support the demand for new homes in Pontefract.”

The location of the growing community was thoughtfully handpicked to ensure residents are granted easy commutes to Wakefield and Leeds, whilst having essential amenities and well-regarded schools a stone's throw away.

More information about the first release of new homes will be released in due course, and keen buyers are encouraged to register their interest via the website at Castle Syke Grange.

To find out more, call the sales team on 0333 355 8469 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in West Yorkshire.