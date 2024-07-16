Yorkshire housebuilding site managers win national quality awards
Overseeing work on Persimmon’s Weavers Place and Windsor Park developments respectively, both George Wilkinson and Jason Peck have been awarded Pride in the Job Quality Awards by the National House Building Council (NHBC).
The awards celebrate dedication to producing the highest quality homes, setting a benchmark for exceptional site managers across the housebuilding industry.
George, who has been with Persimmon for 10 years, is in charge of the 190 home Weavers Place development in Kirklees with Jason overseeing work at the Windsor Park development in Wakefield.
Commenting on his award, George said: “I am really proud to have been given this award for all that I have accomplished at Weavers Place alongside my hard-working team who deserve this award as much as I do.
Jason added: “It is really important to me that we produce high quality properties, not only for the professional pride we feel in doing a job, but because we want people to love their new homes as soon as they move in.
“So, I want to share this recognition with my fantastic team on the site at Windsor Park, this was a team effort and we will continue to bring high standards to every job we undertake.”
Christopher Hull, Managing Director at Persimmon West Yorkshire added: “I’m delighted for both George and Jason because I know just how hard they work to lead their teams to get great results for homebuyers in their quest for a house they’d love to live in.
“It is because of people like George and Jason that we have been recognised as a 5-star housebuilder for three years running reflecting the significant improvements made in both build quality and customer care.”
