From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a joiner for Wakefield-based company, Prodrive Property Maintenance, a vehicle driver for BMW Sandal or an operative for Network Rail.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this spring.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Smyths Toys - Sales Assistant
Part-time, Full-time. The successful candidate will be expected to provide a high level of customer service, help the team achieve daily targets and ensure that the store is well stocked and well presented at all times. Photo: Google Maps
2. Prodrive Property Maintenance Ltd - Joiner
£15 - £16 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will be a fully qualified joiner, competent in all aspects of joinery including kitchen fitting, have a flexible outlook and a full driving licence. Photo: Google Maps
3. Morrisons - Administration Operative
Fixed term contract. The successful candidate must be able to work accurately and at pace, have great time management, communication (written and verbal) and problem solving skills and ideally has experience working with computers. Photo: Google Maps
4. WHSmith - Counter Assistant
£11.50 an hour - Part-time. The successful candidate will provide exceptional customer service to connect people across miles and time, organise travel money and documents, and take care of bills and banking. Photo: Google Maps