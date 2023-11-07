News you can trust since 1852
16 homes in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford that have been added to the property market this week

If you are looking for a new home, there are some stunning properties that have been added to the market across Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract this week.
By Kara McKune
Published 7th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT

These 16 homes in and around the district have been added to the property market this week and are currently for sale on Rightmove.

This three bedroom semi-detached home, located in WF2, is available for £174,950. .

1. Aspen Close

This three bedroom semi-detached home, located in WF2, is available for £174,950. . Photo: Rightmove

This charming two bedroom detached bungalow in Sandal is currently available for £375,000.

2. Beechfield

This charming two bedroom detached bungalow in Sandal is currently available for £375,000. Photo: Rightmove

Found tucked away down an incredibly popular residential location in Wakefield, is this three bedroom semi-detached family house currently available for £240,000.

3. Johnson Road

Found tucked away down an incredibly popular residential location in Wakefield, is this three bedroom semi-detached family house currently available for £240,000. Photo: Rightmove

This three bedroom detached property located in a popular residential area of Wakefield, near Pinderfields, is available for £300,000.

4. Belgrave Mount

This three bedroom detached property located in a popular residential area of Wakefield, near Pinderfields, is available for £300,000. Photo: Rightmove

