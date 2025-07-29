Annual afternoon tea fundraiser loved by community raises over £4000 for Wakefield Hospice

Four fabulous bakers have raised thousands for Wakefield Hospice by hosting their twelth annual afternoon tea fundraiser.

Shona, Pam, Kay and Louise first launched their afternoon tea fundraiser for charity in 2013.

12 years later and the annual event has become a community staple – with people travelling across Wakefield to get their hands on some great bakes whilst raising important funds.

This year proved exceptionally good for the team, with them selling 295 afternoon teas, raising a vast £4,473 for Wakefield Hospice.

Fundraiser, Shona McArdle, said: “We’re really overwhelmed, thankful and appreciative of the support we have!

"This is the most we’ve made in 12 years and it’s because of customers coming back each year.

"Ingredients are donated by loyal customers and they’re the ones who make this posssible so we can keep going”.

The fundraiser began as a sit-down initiative, but was changed to take-out during the coronavirus lockdown.

Shona continued: "When Covid-19 came, we wanted to still be able to have the afternoon and raise money for hospice – so that's when we decided to do take-out.

"It was easier because we could raise more money and we weren’t focused on clearing up and serving people.

"So we decided to keep doing take-out afternoons so people can take them home and sit down and enjoy it with the family”.

The afternoon tea is all homemade and includes a traybake, a cupcake, a blondie, a piece of choclate tiffin, four sandwiches and a scone with jam.

The fundraiser will return for its 13th year in 2026.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/kay-malley-7