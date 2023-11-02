West Yorkshire Combined Authority has announced that £1million in additional funding will be distributed throughout the region to reduce crime and increase safety.

The funding will be used on a range of projects over the next year and a half to tackle anti-social behaviour, violence against women and girls (VAWG) and neighbourhood crime.

Projects include bystander training to improve the safety of women and girls, days of action and new technology targeting anti-social behaviour, such as the inappropriate use of off-road bikes as well as increased CCTV and target hardening.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “We’re working together to create a safer, fairer region.

The new funding will be used on a range of projects throughout Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield over the next year.

“This investment supports a range of projects that will make a real difference in our communities.

“This includes public priorities such as the safety of women and girls, tackling anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood crime.”

The money has been secured from the Safer Streets Fund, run by the Home Office, following a successful proposal which was submitted by Mayor Brabin, alongside West Yorkshire Police as well as Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield councils.

Assistant Chief Constable, Ed Chesters, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This significant injection of funding will benefit a wide range of projects intended to make our streets and communities safer.