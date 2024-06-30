Freemason groups' donate a huge £98,000 to Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) has been generously supported by a significant donation of £98,000 from two esteemed Freemason groups: Thornborough Lodge Freemasons and Hebden Bridge Freemasons from The Lodge of Prince Frederick.

The Wakefield charity, which has a base in Nostell, will use the donation to procure essential equipment, including a state of the art handheld ultrasound devices for each YAA helicopter and Rapid Response Vehicle’s (RRV’s), specialist helmets for the medical crew, and the implementation and six-year subscription of PHEMnet, a cutting-edge clinical and patient database system.

Led by Mike Ramsay, Master of Thornborough Lodge and John Dinsdale, contributed £50,000 towards the cause, while the Hebden Bridge, Lodge of Prince Frederick, represented by Robert Walker, Arthur Chapman and Basil Greaves, donated £48,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The implementation of PHEMnet enables seamless integration between YAA and key clinical databases, facilitating comprehensive analysis of patient journeys and interventions. This integration offers valuable insights and key learnings for YAA's critical care team, further enhancing the quality of their life-saving services.

The incredible ignificant donation of £98,000 has come from two esteemed Freemason groups: Thornborough Lodge Freemasons (Leyburn) and Hebden Bridge Freemasons from The Lodge of Prince Frederick.

Furthermore, the introduction of the Butterfly iQTM handheld ultrasound device will revolutionise pre-hospital care by enabling mid-air scans and rapid transmission of critical information to emergency teams, expediting treatments, and improving patient outcomes.

Dr Stuart Reid, Medical Director at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, emphasised the positive impact of the ultrasound machines, stating, "The introduction of handheld ultrasound devices will significantly enhance our diagnostic capabilities, particularly in cases of cardiac arrests.

"This advanced technology will empower our medical teams to make critical decisions swiftly, ultimately improving patient outcomes and aiding us to save more lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expressing gratitude for the Freemason groups' invaluable support, Mike Harrop, Chairman of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, remarked, "We are deeply grateful for the generosity shown by Thornborough Lodge Freemasons and the Hebden Bridge, Lodge of Prince Frederick Freemasons.

"Their donations not only provides vital equipment but also serves as a testament to the community spirit that fuels Yorkshire Air Ambulance. With their support, we are empowered to continue our lifesaving mission, ensuring that every person in need receives the highest standard of care, no matter where they are in Yorkshire."