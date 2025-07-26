Great British Bake Off stars invite people in Wakefield to 'brew it' for life-saving cancer research in Yorkshire

Two ‘Great British Bake Off’ stars are calling on tea-makers and bakers in Wakefield to host a Yorkshire Big Brew and help bring more cancer cures to people in the region.

Series 14 contestant, Rowan Claughton and series 21 contestant, Freya Cox, are supporting this year’s ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’ fundraising campaign – which encourages people to host a tea party and help fund pioneering cancer research in the 100th year of Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Those who sign up to take part will receive Rowan’s exclusive recipe for a Yorkshire-inspired rhubarb doughnut cake.

Rowan said: “What inspired my bake for Yorkshire Cancer Research is my love of Yorkshire. I’ve always felt the region’s strength lies in its people - warm, welcoming, and always ready to come together over a cuppa.

Great British Bake Off stars Rowan and Freya are calling on the Wakefield community to host a Yorkshire Big Brew this summer.

"That’s what ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’ is all about.

“Generations of local farmers have supplied us with world-famous forced rhubarb, so what better way to support this campaign than with my rhubarb doughnut cake?

"It’s made with seasonal Yorkshire ingredients and puts a fun twist on tradition - perfect for hosting a Big Brew”.

Freya Cox, best known as the first vegan baker on the Great British Bake Off, is also supporting ‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’ by providing a plant-based option for Rowan’s recipe.

Jean and her local ladies' group, from Wakefield, hosted a Yorkshire Big Brew to help fund life-saving cancer research last year.

She said: “Nothing brings me more joy than sharing a brew and a slab of cake, so a campaign that raises money for a brilliant cause by doing just that? It’s a yes from me.

“Yorkshire rhubarb is often overlooked and not celebrated enough, so we wanted to give it a chance to shine and show how well a seasonal ingredient can transform the flavour of a light and fluffy cake!”

Yorkshire Cancer Research’s Big Brew event has already proved a success, with fundraisers across the region hosting tea parties and coffee mornings to support the charity’s vital work last year.

This includes Jean and her local ladies’ group from Wakefield who hosted a Big Brew in 2024, bringing the community together at their local church to raise over £700 for cancer research in Yorkshire.

Jean began hosting coffee mornings with her local ladies’ group after she sadly lost her daughter to ovarian cancer eight years ago.

“My eldest daughter was just 54 when she passed away”. Jean explained.

"My other daughter has also had cancer, though thankfully she’s doing much better now. I want to do what I can to raise funds so more technologies and cancer treatments can be discovered.

"Fundraising is vital for ensuring progress in cancer research is made.”

She continued “Last year’s Big Brew was a real success - full of delicious bakes, cups of tea and wonderful conversations.

"Almost everyone who came had lost a loved one to cancer, highlighting how important these events are in bringing people together in support and remembrance. “We look forward to hosting another Big Brew later this year to mark the charity’s 100th anniversary and hopefully giving Rowan’s bake a go!”

Every participant of the Big Brew will receive a free fundraising pack containing Yorkshire’s Big Brew materials such as posters and invites, as well as balloons, cake labels, and Rowan’s exclusive rhubarb doughnut cake recipe.

To sign up, visit: https://www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/events-fundraising/yorkshires-big-brew