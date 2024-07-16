Incredible Pontefract man to walk seven marathons in seven days for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One brave Pontefract man, who has already raised thouands of pounds for charity, is taking on a brand new challenge in honour of the late Rob Burrow.

Oliver Dennis, from Pontefract, will walk seven marathons in seven consecutive days – inspired by Rob’s teammate and best friend Kevin Sinfield.

Kevin completed the ‘7 in 7’ challenge in December 2020, raising vital funds for the motorneurone disease association.

Now, Oliver will take on this spectacular challenge next week from July 20 to July 26.

Oliver Dennis, from Pontefract, will walk seven marathons in seven days.

Oliver said: “As a rugby league fan and fellow Pontefractian, I have followed Rob and his family’s brave journey since his diagnosis and I’ve been inspired by the courage they have all shown.

"Similarly, the fundraising completed by his friend and teammate Kevin Sinfield has influenced my challenge this year.”

Oliver will walk the seven marathons across the district, and will be joined by friends, family and supporters throughout.

The final marathon will begin at Rob’s childhood club, Featherstone Lions, and finish at Headingley Stadium, where the rugby star played professionally for Leeds Rhinos.

Oliver is inspired by Kevin Sinfield, who has completed numerous '7 In 7' marathon challenges.

Despite orginally setting a fundraising target of £777 (with seven being Rob’s shirt number), Oliver has already smashed that target – with his fundraising page already over £850.

Oliver is no stranger to fundraising having already raised £4000 for numerous charities, in various athletic efforts.

This includes walking over 40 miles at once, walking six marathons in six weeks and completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.

On how his previous challenges compare to this one, Oliver said: “"It’s definitely going to be my toughest challenge yet,but hopefully the amount I’m able to raise will reflect that.

Oliver at the top of Whernside, when he did the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge to raise vital funds for MND last year.

“When I did six in six weeks, it was very tough but I had a week to recover between each one and try to treat my blistered feet!”

Ahead of the challenge, Oliver has also thanked supporters.

"The support I’ve received so far has been great and every time I see a new donation it’s incredibly motivating.” He said.

"I must mention the support from Angela and the Prince of Wales Residents Association from the estate I live on in Pontefract and Your Space gym who are promoting this. The team leader there, Tracey Kitching, has been very enthusiastic and supportive in sorting this!”

Oliver will raise vital funds for the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

To donate to Oliver's incredible fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/oliver-dennis-1717615001524