News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

MP amongst fundraisers 'taking on the tower' in Wakefield charity abseil

Over 30 volunteers will abseil down Wakefield Cathedral to raise vital funds for their chosen charities this weekend.
By Kara McKune
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The annual abseil down the tallest spire in Yorkshire takes place on Saturday (September 16) from 10.30am.

This year’s participants – who include Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood – can choose whether they want to take on the 164ft or 50m tower to raise money for their chosen charities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The good causes who will benefit include Mid Yorkshire Hospitals, Wakefield Pride, National Suicide Prevention UK and the cathedral itself.

Participants will abseil down the Cathedral for charity.Participants will abseil down the Cathedral for charity.
Participants will abseil down the Cathedral for charity.
Most Popular

A spokesperson for the cathedral said: “The Wakefield Cathedral Abseil Fundraiser has captured the attention of the local community, with individuals from all walks of life eagerly signing up to be a part of this unique experience.

"The opportunity to descend down the towering cathedral tower, overlooking the historic city, is an adventure that many are excited to undertake.”

The event, which has garnered significant attention, has already sold out its initial spots, prompting the cathedral to add more spaces.

Read More
Castleford magician to host 'dangerous and spectacular' stunt at The Ridings
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The funds raised during the Cathedral Abseil Fundraiser will directly support the chosen causes, enabling them to continue their vital work within the community,” said the spokesperson.

“However, with only four spots remaining, time is running out for those still considering taking the plunge."

For more information about the Wakefield Cathedral Abseil Fundraiser and more details about how to take part in this year’s event visit the cathedral’s website at https://wakefieldcathedral.churchsuite.com/events/jeoyeaai

Related topics:WakefieldMark EastwoodYorkshireDewsbury
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us