MP amongst fundraisers 'taking on the tower' in Wakefield charity abseil

The annual abseil down the tallest spire in Yorkshire takes place on Saturday (September 16) from 10.30am.

This year’s participants – who include Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood – can choose whether they want to take on the 164ft or 50m tower to raise money for their chosen charities.

The good causes who will benefit include Mid Yorkshire Hospitals, Wakefield Pride, National Suicide Prevention UK and the cathedral itself.

Participants will abseil down the Cathedral for charity.

A spokesperson for the cathedral said: “The Wakefield Cathedral Abseil Fundraiser has captured the attention of the local community, with individuals from all walks of life eagerly signing up to be a part of this unique experience.

"The opportunity to descend down the towering cathedral tower, overlooking the historic city, is an adventure that many are excited to undertake.”

The event, which has garnered significant attention, has already sold out its initial spots, prompting the cathedral to add more spaces.

“The funds raised during the Cathedral Abseil Fundraiser will directly support the chosen causes, enabling them to continue their vital work within the community,” said the spokesperson.

“However, with only four spots remaining, time is running out for those still considering taking the plunge."