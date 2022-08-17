MP warns thousands will fall into debt and poverty as bills continue to rise

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP for Pontefract, Castleford, Normanton and Knottingley is calling for urgent action from the Government to freeze bills and to extend the windfall tax on record oil and gas company profits so that money can be used to hold household bills down.

Families who have contacted Ms Cooper with worries about rising bills include the mum of a disabled adult in Altofts. She says her son no longer has money for food and clothing as a result of soaring energy bills.

Samantha Lambert said: “My son Daniel has profound disabilities but is able to live independently thanks to specialist housing support. His energy bills have already gone up over 70 per cent which now leaves him with only £13.43 per week for food and clothing and everything else. We need action from the Government now.”

Yvette said: “I’m really worried about what soaring bills will mean for everyone this winter. Thousands of local people just won’t be able to pay their bills this winter and if they go up by an extra £1,000 on their bills that will be devastating. We need urgent action to stop energy bills going up this autumn.

"Instead of just letting energy bills rip, the Government should be making oil and gas companies pay more windfall tax on their record profits, then use that money to help households. Conservative Ministers are missing in action or fighting each other when they should be dealing with this crisis.”

Earlier this week, Labour set out a plan that could freeze energy bills this autumn. This would save people £1,000 on top of the help for low income households and pensioners promised earlier this year. The plan is paid for through extra taxes on the oil and gas giants who have made eye-watering profits as a result of the price rises.

