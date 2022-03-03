Nearly 50,000 in Wakefield at risk of missing out on £150 rebate unless they claim

The government recently announced everyone living in homes between bands A and D would be entitled to the grant to help pay their spiralling energy bills.

Councils have been tasked with administering the scheme, but the money will only automatically go to people who already pay their council tax by direct debit.

It means the 48,200 households in the Wakefield district that pay their council tax by other means will have to either switch to direct debit, or pro-actively claim the money themselves.

The government grant is being issued through the council tax system to help people pay their energy bills.

Wakefield Council is in the process of writing to those households to advise them.

The authority's chief finance officer, Neil Warren, said: "From April, households across the district living in a property as their main home and valued in council tax bands A to D, will be eligible for a £150 council tax energy rebate.

"We are urging residents to set up direct debits to pay their council tax so that the cash will go directly into their bank accounts – there is information on how to do this on the council’s website.

"Government rules require us to make households who do not currently pay by direct debit to make a claim for the payment and so we will be writing to all those households in the coming weeks to invite them to make a claim.

Wakefield city centre

Mr Warren added: "Without a claim, the council will be unable to make the payment.

"Anyone needing advice and support can contact 0345 8 504 504."

The council welcomed news of the rebate last month, but leader Denise Jeffery was among the senior figures who complained the government had offered no extra cash or resources to help administer the scheme.

The authority says it will cost around £65,000 of public money to post out information about the rebate.