New survey launched asking people across Wakefield how to spend new regional funding
From next year, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority will receive an integrated settlement from the government for the next financial year, meaning it will have more flexibility over how it can spend its funding, as the region moves towards deeper devolution.
In previous years, money received from government was strictly allocated for what it could be used for.
However, the new arrangement means more money can be directed to where communities need it the most - whether that is better transport, delivering more skills courses or growing our economy.
Now, the Combined Authority is asking the public to influence those decisions through an engagement exercise.
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “Devolution is already working for West Yorkshire, as we bring buses back under public control, build more affordable homes and deliver much needed adult skills courses.
“This integrated settlement means we can go further and faster to provide better services and put more money in people’s pockets.
“But we should do this together.
"I hope the public will help us understand what is most important for them and the region so we can better use our funding to build that brighter West Yorkshire that works for all.”
The engagement runs from September 12 to October 26 and involves a short survey where people can select what they feel to be the top three priorities for the region - as well as suggesting the areas they feel are less important.