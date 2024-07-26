NHS Trust announces change to car park prices across Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury Hospitals
From August 1, visitors will be required to pay an additional 50p on top of existing charges for all visitor car parks at Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury Hospital.
Despite this, the Trust will maintain their range of existing concessions, including no charges for Blue Badge holders and reduced rates to help patients and visitors that need to come to hospital regularly for a length of time.
A spokesperson for the NHS Trust said: “We know finances are tight for everyone at the moment.
"Unfortunately, the NHS isn’t immune to that: like many other trusts our budgets are under pressure so we’ve had to look at how we can increase our income in some areas so that we do our best to avoid reducing costs in other areas that may directly impact on patient care.
"This small increase will make us similar to other NHS trusts in the region.”
