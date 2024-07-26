Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has announced an increase in price at their hospital car parks.

From August 1, visitors will be required to pay an additional 50p on top of existing charges for all visitor car parks at Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury Hospital.

Despite this, the Trust will maintain their range of existing concessions, including no charges for Blue Badge holders and reduced rates to help patients and visitors that need to come to hospital regularly for a length of time.

A spokesperson for the NHS Trust said: “We know finances are tight for everyone at the moment.

Visitors will have to pay extra at NHS Trust car parks from August 1.

"Unfortunately, the NHS isn’t immune to that: like many other trusts our budgets are under pressure so we’ve had to look at how we can increase our income in some areas so that we do our best to avoid reducing costs in other areas that may directly impact on patient care.