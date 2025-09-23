Nostell-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance's recycling scheme reaches £1 million milestone

Yorkshire Air Ambulance's recycling scheme, run in partnership with Recycling Solutions, has just reached the incredible milestone of £1 million raised.

The charity’s recycling scheme, run in partnership with Recycling Solutions, has just reached the incredible milestone of £1 million raised – thanks to the generosity of people across Yorkshire donating unwanted clothing, shoes, and textiles.

Since the partnership began in January 2020, Recycling Solutions has managed and maintained a network of over 341 Yorkshire Air Ambulance-branded recycling banks across the region, as well as running doorstep collections in some areas.

Every month, more than 90 tonnes of unwanted clothing and textiles are donated through Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s (YAA) recycling banks, with each item sorted and repurposed to give it a new lease of life wherever possible.

Once collected, donations are taken to a local hub, baled, and sold to trusted trading partners in the UK and overseas. The majority of good-quality clothing finds its way to second-hand shops in countries including Ukraine, India, and across Europe, providing affordable clothing to communities worldwide.

Katie Roberts, director of relationship fundraising at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “Reaching the £1 million milestone in our 25th anniversary year is an incredible achievement and a testament to the generosity and community spirit of people across Yorkshire.

"Every donation, whether it’s a single item or a whole bag, plays a vital role in keeping our helicopters flying and our critical care teams ready to respond. We are hugely grateful to Recycling Solutions for their expertise and commitment, and to everyone who has chosen recycling as a way to support us.

"Together, we can build on this success and continue to grow this important partnership.”

The scheme provides a regular and sustainable income stream for the charity at no cost to its supporters and supports the environment by encouraging zero waste and recycling.

Now, as Yorkshire Air Ambulance marks its 25th anniversary year, the charity is calling on the public to celebrate by turning unwanted clothing into vital funds.

This Recycle Week (September 22 to September 28), supporters are invited to take on the “Recycle 25 in 25” challenge by donating 25 pre-loved clothing items to their nearest YAA recycling bank.

Every bag donated helps to keep the charity’s helicopters in the air and ready to reach those who need them most.

To join “Recycle 25 in 25,” or learn more about YAA’s recycling scheme, visit: www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk/recycling