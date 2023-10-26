Watch more of our videos on Shots!

George Oldroyd and Joe Williamson set off from Cheshire on Friday evening (October 20), arriving in their hometown of Ossett on Saturday night and raising over £2,000 for the charity.

The Sepsis Trust is the UK’s leading sepsis charity and aims to end preventable deaths from sepsis and improve outcomes for sepsis survivors.

The idea for the sponsored walk came after Joe’s nan, who lived in Runcorn in Cheshire, died from sepsis in May 2022.

George Oldroyd, Jack Whitelock and Joe Williamson before the sponsored walk from Cheshire to Gawthorpe in honour of Joe's Nan and Grandad.

Later that year, his grandad – who lived in Gawthorpe in Ossett – also died from the condition.

In their honour, George and Joe walked 100km (63 miles) from Joe’s nan’s house in Cheshire to his grandad’s house in Gawthorpe.

Despite strong wind and rain brought by Storm Babet, the pair continued the walk, although they did have to take a few detours.

George, a wind farm developer and fundraiser, said: "The walk ended up being 63 miles as opposed to 57 due to areas of flooding and impassable areas but I’m pleased to say that Joe and I completed our walk for sepsis on Saturday evening at 9.20pm, precisely 23 hours after setting off.”

Robert, Jack, George and Joe after completing their sponsored walk for sepsis, despite the extreme weather caused by Storm Babet.

The pair passed through Lymm, Greater Manchester and Lees, continuing over the moors before meeting friend, Jack Whitelock and George’s dad Robert in Slaithwaite, who both joined the walk.