Storm Babet: Wakefield told 'flooding is likely' as amber weather warnings issued by Met Office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has warned that “flooding is likely” in parts of the district, with the risk rising to medium over the weekend.

Warnings of strong winds and heavy rain were put in place earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the new amber warning – issued by the Met Office – was made earlier today (Thursday) and is made when “homes and businesses are likely to be flooded”.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has announced a flood alert for numerous areas in Wakefiled.

And there are Environment Agency flood alerts currently in place for Alverthorpe Beck, Balne Beck, Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck.

The Met Office warned that the flooding will be likely due to runoff from rainfall or blocked drains and overflowing rivers – which will cause properties and roads to flood.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Numerous amber and yellow rainfall warnings are in place for rainfall over the coming days, up-to and including Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rain is expected to fall quite widely, with some locations possibly seeing 200mm to 220mm, which is expected to cause considerable impacts with flooding likely.”