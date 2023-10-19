News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Storm Babet: Wakefield told 'flooding is likely' as amber weather warnings issued by Met Office

An amber weather warning has been issued for Wakefield by the Met Office as Storm Babet continues to make its way across the region.
By Kara McKune
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has warned that “flooding is likely” in parts of the district, with the risk rising to medium over the weekend.

Warnings of strong winds and heavy rain were put in place earlier this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the new amber warning – issued by the Met Office – was made earlier today (Thursday) and is made when “homes and businesses are likely to be flooded”.

The Met Office has announced a flood alert for numerous areas in Wakefiled.The Met Office has announced a flood alert for numerous areas in Wakefiled.
The Met Office has announced a flood alert for numerous areas in Wakefiled.
Most Popular

And there are Environment Agency flood alerts currently in place for Alverthorpe Beck, Balne Beck, Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck.

The Met Office warned that the flooding will be likely due to runoff from rainfall or blocked drains and overflowing rivers – which will cause properties and roads to flood.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Numerous amber and yellow rainfall warnings are in place for rainfall over the coming days, up-to and including Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Rain is expected to fall quite widely, with some locations possibly seeing 200mm to 220mm, which is expected to cause considerable impacts with flooding likely.”

To stay updated on the flood forecasts within the district, visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/location?q=wakefield#outlook

Related topics:Met OfficeWakefield