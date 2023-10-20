Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite Storm Babet currently sweeping across the country, the trio will walk almost 100km to raise as much money as possible for the charity, which aims to end preventable deaths from sepsis and improve outcomes for sepsis survivors.

The idea for the sponsored walk came about after Joe’s nan, who lived in Runcorn, Cheshire, passed away from sepsis in May 2022.

Later that year, his grandad, who lived in Gawthorpe, Ossett, also passed away from the condition.

George Oldroyd, Jack Whitelock and Joe Williamson will walk from Cheshire to Gawthorpe in honour of Joe's Nan and Grandad.

George and Joe will walk almost 100km (57.5 miles) from Joe’s nan’s house in Cheshire to his grandad’s house in Gawthorpe, meeting Jack in Slaithwaite.

The pair will set off later today (Friday) at 10pm, with plans to reach Gawthorpe tomorrow (Saturday) evening, passing through Lymm, Greater Manchester and Lees before continuing over the moors which George described as “the hardest part of the walk”.

George, a wind farm developer and fundraiser, said: “My friend Joe and myself are doing a sponsored walk from Runcorn in Cheshire to the village of Gawthorpe in Ossett to raise money and awareness for sepsis.

"Despite Storm Babet, we will be going ahead with our walk tonight and into tomorrow – walking from his nan’s house to his grandad’s house, which we hope to complete in 18 to 20 hours.

"We will be setting off at 10.30pm on October 20 and hope to arrive in Gawthorpe by 6.30pm on October 21.”

On the JustGiving page, Joe said: "I (Joe) lost both my nan and grandad to sepsis within six months of each other.

"Along with the marathon man - George - I’ll be walking from nan’s in Runcorn to grandad’s in Gawthorpe - 57 miles in total.

"By supporting the UK Sepsis Trust you’ll be helping to support the fight against 48,000 deaths a year in the UK.

"If you’re able to, please show support through a donation (no matter how small).”