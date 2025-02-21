Paw-fect ending: Wakefield woman fundraising for organisation that rescued 'wonderful' dog from Asian meat trade

Helen Chorley is raising funds for the Thailand-based Soi Dog Foundation, by printing hand-drawings on to cards and selling them online – in honour of her best friend Catherine’s dog, Dulcie, that was rescued from the Asian meat trade a decade ago.

Dulcie’s journey to Wakefield began in 2014, when she was rescued by the Soi Dog Foundation from the barbaric meat trade.

The nonprofit organisation rescues animals across Asia from abuse, abandonment, sickness or injury and provides them with medical care, before helping them be rehomed.

Dulcie was rescued from the meat trade and taken to a Buriram shelter, where she was placed in a run with 100s of other dogs.

Helen Chorley is raising vital funds for the Soi Dog Foundation by selling hand-drawn cards.

Not much time later, she was then chosen by the Soi Dog Foundation as being suitable for adoption and her photo was posted on their website.

Helen said: “My friend Catherine saw Dulcie (then known as Pasta) on the site and immediately fell in love.

"She contacted Soi Dog Foundation in July 2014 and after checks were made to determine Catherine’s suitability as an adopter, Dulcie travelled from Buriram to the Soi Dog Foundation’s headquarters in Phuket in August 2014.”

After a good clean-up and health check-in, Dulcie travelled to the UK with five other dogs in February 2015.

Dulcie was rescued by the Soi Dog Foundation in 2014.

On February 21, 2015, Catherine and Helen travelled to London – where they met Dulcie, then six-years-old, for the first time.

Helen said: “It was a very stressful first meeting for us and Dulcie.

"She had spent a lot of time with her flight volunteers and was then handed over to two complete strangers in the middle of London.

"But we were both so happy to meet her and she was so beautiful and gentle.

Catherine saw Dulcie on the Soi Dog Foundation in 2014 and "immediately fell in love."

"We spent the night in a hotel – none of us had much sleep that night.

"The next morning, we boarded a train to Wakefield and Dulcie’s new life began.”

After arriving in Wakefield, the pair took Dulcie back to her new home– where she settled in at Catherine's house alongside her four other dogs, two ponies and two chickens.

"For a dog destined for the dog meat trade, her life has been transformed,” Helen continued.

Dulcie asleep on the train back from London, to her new home in Wakefield, in 2015.

Ten years later and Dulcie, now 15-years-old, has become a local celebrity.

She has attended numerous dog shows and won many ‘best rescue’ classes, including Best Soi Dog at the Soi Dog Reunion in Ross-on-Wye in 2015.

Since 2021, Dulcie has also supported students at Woodkirk Academy - the school where Catherine works, and where Helen used to work.

Cathy Bowen, Director of English at Woodkirk Academy, said: "Dulcie has played a key role in supporting students in various ways, particularly in fostering emotional well-being and self-esteem.

"Her story of survival and resilience inspires students and reinforces the importance of compassion and care for animals.

"Dulcie’s journey, made possible through Soi Dog, serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that kindness and rescue efforts can have on countless lives—both human and canine."

Following Dulcie’s impact over the past decade, Helen was inspired to fundraise for the hard-working organisation that rescued her by selling hand-drawn prints.

"I took up art in my late 50’s, drawing mainly dogs as I am a dog lover and it is a hobby I really enjoy,” Helen explained.

"Just over a year ago, I started designing greeting cards featuring some of my drawings and I sell them on Etsy and at craft fairs.

"I completed a pastel pencil drawing of Dulcie as a gift for Catherine and thought, wouldn’t it be lovely if I could create a card from the drawing to raise some money for Soi Dog and help other dogs like Dulcie.

"It would also be the perfect way for Dulcie to give something back to them for saving her life and for finding her such a loving home with Catherine.”

So far, Helen has raised over £70 for the Soi Dog Rescue Foundation.

Her range of cards can be bought via her Etsy store: pastelpoochesbyhelen.etsy.com or via the Soi Dog Foundation’s website: www.soidog.org