Penny Appeal: CEO of Wakefield-based charity nominated for prestigious award at The Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024

The award honours exceptional achievements and unwavering motivation that uplifts communities.

Under Ridwana's leadership, the Penny Appeal has pioneered innovative programs and initiatives to address pressing humanitarian challenges.

Ridwana Wallace-Laher has been nominated as an Inspirational Individual in The Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024.

These include visiting the front line in the wake of the horrific Morocco earthquake, feeding the poorest and most vulnerable children and families of India, and packing life critical supplies to help those injured in the Middle East.

The Penny Appeal was founded in 2009 by Wakefield entrepreneur and philanthropist, Adeem Younis.

Since then, the award-winning international humanitarian charity provides a range of life-saving projects in 60 countries worldwide, reaching over 150 million beneficiaries in the last fourteen years.

Ridwana, who hails from Bradford, became CEO of the Wakefield charity last February and holds the distinction of being the first Muslim female to head a large British Muslim charity.

On her nomination, Ridwana said: "I am deeply honoured to be nominated as an Inspirational Individual in The Yorkshire Choice Awards 2024.

"This nomination is a testament to the collective efforts of the entire Penny Appeal team and our unwavering commitment to making a meaningful impact in the world.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to positive change and uplift communities, and I am humbled by this recognition."