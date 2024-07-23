Pontefract hospice receives generous donation of £20,000 from closing cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract has received a substantial donation of £20,000from Dr Jackson’s Cancer Fund.

The Pontefract-based cancer charity, which was established in 1977 to fund equipment for cancer patients in Pontefract, Dewsbury, and Wakefield, had to cease its work in April after nearly fifty years.

The chairman of Dr Jackson’s Cancer Fund, William Mulroe BEM, said of the closure: “It’s heartbreaking for me and everyone else involved.

"But we’re very proud of everything the charity achieved. We were able to buy £1.9 million of medical equipment for cancer treatments for those living in our community. We also purchased the first CT scanner in West Yorkshire. For a small charity like ours, those are huge achievements.

Chairman of Dr Jackson’s Cancer Fund, William Mulroe BEM, has donated £20,000 to The Prince of Wales Hospice following the charity's closure.

“And we’re delighted that the charity’s final act is to donate funds to some brilliant causes.”

Dr Jackson’s charity has donated most of its remaining funds to the Pinderfields-based My Hospitals Charity, ringfencing the money for cancer treatment.

However, they have also donated an incredible £20,000 to The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract – the charity’s first ever donation that isn’t directly for cancer treatment.

On the decision, William said: “I know how much amazing work the Hospice does, and also how much money is needed for hospice care. I’ve known friends and colleagues who have used the Hospice as patients and were treated brilliantly, so I’ve always had a soft spot for it.”

Steph Gillis, Director of Clinical Services at the Hospice, said: “It’s very sad for Bill and everyone at Dr Jackson’s Cancer Fund that their wonderful charity needed to close. They

can be proud of their work, knowing it has made a significant difference in the lives of individuals and the community.

“We are very touched and grateful that they thought of us when distributing their remaining funds. Their donation makes a huge difference to us. We need to raise over 70% of the funds to keep the Hospice operating, with less than 30% given to us by the NHS, so donations such as this one are vital for our existence.