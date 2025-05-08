Puppy lovers taking the plunge for Support Dogs charity abseil

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grandfather who looks after life-changing assistance dogs is set to take the plunge for charity.

Paul Helliwell, from Horbury, is a volunteer puppy socialiser for the Yorkshire-based Support Dogs charity.

The 65-year-old, who is married to Julie, says he’s not done anything like this since he was lowered out of a helicopter during his territorial army training days over 40 years ago.

Paul, a retired IT consultant, is encouraging others to join him and other members of ‘Team Support Dogs’ as they tackle Support Dogs' fifth annual abseil, braving the 90ft drop from Millers Dale Bridge, on the Peak District’s Monsal Trail, into a narrow gorge below.

A daredevil takes the plunge during last year's Support Dogs abseil

Support Dogs trains and provides specialist assistance dogs to support children affected by autism, as well as adults with epilepsy or a physical disability.

Paul and Julie, a retired medical secretary, took on their first Support Dogs puppy in July 2019, looking after Fox Red Labrador pup Jai-Jayy.

Jai-Jayy went on to become a lifeline for an autistic boy called Jacob Brailsford, now aged 10, who before having Jai-Jayy would only visit a supermarket if he was sat in a shopping trolley, hidden under a coat.

They have also cared for Corey and TJ, as well as providing holiday cover for other support dogs-in-training while their volunteer doggy foster carers or puppy socialisers have enjoyed a well-earned break.

Paul Helliwell with support dogs pup Corey

They are currently looking after three-year-old Lab Doris.

Paul is tackling the abseil challenge despite battling back injuries and having had a disc removed from his neck.

He said: “I’ve not done the Support Dogs abseil before but I did have basic military training, including jumping out of a helicopter when I was with the Yorkshire Volunteers regiment of the Territorial Army, from being 16 to 21, so it was a long time ago.

“I’m more apprehensive because of my spinal injuries, but I’ve cleared it with my physio.”

Doris will be there to help cheer on Paul and the other brave daredevils.

Also taking part are Katie Williamson, Support Dogs’ community fundraising assistant, and Annabel Love, a client services co-ordinator with the charity.

Katie said: “I’m terrified of heights, but it’s the week I turn 30 so I’ve asked people to sponsor me instead of giving presents, plus it’s all for a fantastic cause.”

There’s still time to sign up to the abseil, which takes place on Saturday, May 17, with time slots between 9am and 5pm. The minimum age to take part is nine. Find out more at www.supportdogs.org.uk/abseil25

To sponsor Paul, go to www.justgiving.com/page/paul-helliwell-support-dogs

To sponsor Katie, please visit www.justgiving.com/page/katie-williamson-supportdogs