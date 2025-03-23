Safer Communities Fund: Wakefield-based group among recipients of £1 million fund seized from criminals

A Wakefield-based organisation is among a variety of community groups that has been giften part of £1 million, that has been seized from criminals.

The investment comes from the Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund, which takes money recovered from criminals and reinvests it into local organisations working make the region safer.

The projects will help deliver on the priorities and themes in Mayor, Tracy Brabin’s, new Police and Crime Plan, which include supporting vulnerable men and boys, safety of women and girls and reducing vulnerability.

A total of 58 community projects were awarded funds at an event held at Bradford Academy on Monday, March 17.

One of these projects will be carried out by R-Youth CIC, a Wakefield-based organisation that works with vulnerable children and young people from high-crime areas who may be risk of gang involvement or criminal activity.

Amran Nazir, Director of R-Youth CIC said: “Too many young people are being pulled into crime, exploitation, and violence simply because they have nowhere else to turn. At R-Youth CIC, we refuse to let that be their only path.

“This funding from the Mayor’s Safer Communities Fund will help us disrupt that cycle by providing a lifeline structured sports, mentoring, and a positive support network.

“Through Multi-sports and Pathways to Education, we’ll engage young people from high-crime areas, giving them the confidence, discipline, and opportunities they deserve. This isn’t just about sport; it’s about saving futures."

The funding comes from cash and assets seized from criminals by police and prosecutors under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

It is made available largely thanks to the efforts of the West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit.

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable, John Robins QPM DL, said: “Our Economic Crime Unit relentlessly pursues serious and organised criminals to ensure that crime does not pay.

“That’s why it always gives me tremendous satisfaction to know that the hard work of our officers and financial investigators not only deprives these criminals of their ill-gotten gains but also provides much-needed support for groups and organisations who make such a positive impact across communities in West Yorkshire.”

The next round of funding will open for applications on Monday, June 2.