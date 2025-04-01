#SaveOurCentre: RSPCA Wakefield branch no longer at an 'imminent risk of closure' thanks to donations
The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch, on Moor Knoll Lane, launched the appeal in February after the rising cost of bills left the centre in a “critical” financial situation.
The self-funded centre launched #SaveOurCentre and a JustGiving page, with a goal of £100,000, to raise the vital funds needed to keep their animal centre open.
Over a month later, and the branch has thanked fundrasiers for raising an incredible £71,000.
This means that whilst “things remain extremely difficult”, the centre is no longer at an imminent risk of closure.
A spokesperson for the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield said: “We are still waiting on the promised funds of £100,000, however, you have so far helped us raise an incredible £71,662 (as of March 31) with your donations, shares on social media and fundraising.
"This means that although things remain extremely difficult, we are no longer at an imminent risk of closure, and we honestly cannot thank you all enough for your support.
"We have been absolutely overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity and kindness over the last 6 weeks and it just shows us how much we need each other in the community.”
The financial issues led to various changes being made to the branch including the temporary stop to the intake and rehoming of dogs and a staff restructure.
Now, the branch has shared that they have been given the opportunity to reopen and care for dogs “on a welfare basis”.
This means that the dogs can continue to be cared for at the centre and that various staff jobs have also been saved – in order to make sure these dogs are looked after.
The branch continued: “We have also been approached with a new opportunity so we are able to continue caring for dogs at our centre but strictly on a welfare basis.
"Not only does this bring in welcome funds as it’s a new service, it also means that we have been able to save staff jobs and hours, which is amazing.
"Our staff team have been amazing throughout all of this, it means more to them than just another job!”
To donate to the #SaveOurCentre appeal, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/save-our-animal-centre
