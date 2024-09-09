Volunteer team raises thousands for Horbury youth project after completing Great North Run

The multi-age volunteer team raised thousands of pounds for the Horbury-based youth project by running in the Great North Run, which took place over the weekend.

Despite a day full of rain, the Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project volunteer team joined almost 60,000 runners to successfully completed the Great North Run in Newcastle-upon-Tyne yesterday (September 8).

Seven brave volunteers from the project, including young people who have been helped by the project, participated in this year’s northern race – raising vital funds for hundreds of young people who rely on the group in the process.

The 13.1 mile half marathon set off with wheelchair and Elite men and women’s races at 10am with the huge main group starting in waves between 11am and 12pm.

Aaron Daley, Michael Daley and Jackie Walter all successfully completed the Great North Run.

The youth project team was led by three experienced runners, Jacqueline Walter, who ran for the 15th time, Matthew Shaw, son of a long time project volunteer and Erin Townsend, who represented St Marys Church in Horbury.

Backing them up was new adult running team member, Michael Daley, who twisted his knee after five miles but, as an ex-paratrooper, battled on over the rest of the 8.1 miles to complete the course in just over two hours.

He was joined by new young, competitive runners, Aaron Daley, who is his son, and Abigail and Thomas Hitch who also successfully finished the difficult race.

Aaron completed the course almost eight minutes faster than his dad whilst, Abigail, who also picked up a muscle injury, completed the course in just over two hours.

Volunteer, Jackie Walter, completed the race for an impressive 15th time.

Thomas, her brother, flew round at his first attempt, being the teams fastest finisher in one hour and 46 minutes.

The funds raised by sponsorship of the runners in the race, is expected to reach almost £4,000 when all money is collected.

It will be put towards the project to help continue its support for young people in Horbury and the surrounding area.

John Walter, business manager of the Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project, team driver and race co-ordinator said: ““The project is very grateful for all support and a big thanks go to our team who have trained and fundraised over many months to make this fundraiser happen”

To find out more about The Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project, visit: https://www.horburybreakthrough.com/