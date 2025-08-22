Volunteers from Horbury Youth Project to raise vital funds by participating in the Great North Run

Jackie Walter, Erin Townsend and Aaron Daley will participate in this year's Great North Run for the Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project.

Six impressive volunteers from the Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project will participate in this year’s Great North Run to raise vital funds for hundreds of young people who rely on the group.

The Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project is challenging itself to raise £100,000 in 2025/26 to sustain and develop its work, after funding from the National Lottery ended.

A key part of this effort is a multi-age volunteer team, including young people who have been helped by the Youth Project, who will take part in this year’s Great North Run from Newcastle-upon-Tyne to South Shields, on September 7.

The race is the biggest half marathon in the world and will have almost 60,000 runners in what is one of the most exciting running events of the year, within the country.

The team of six taking on the challenge include experienced runners, such as Jacqueline Walter, a long term project supporter who is running for the 16th time, Matthew Shaw and Kirsty Cronin – who are both representing the rural areas of Middlestown and Netherton.

Another team member is Aaron Daley, a young man who came up through the project and links volunteering with his medical degree work.

The final two runners are Colin Sweatman, who decided to participate afetr having heard about the project and its work just this year, and Erin Townsend, a regular team member, who will be supported by St Mary’s Church.

As part of the Horbury Churches Together Charity, the Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project aims to “help young people to value themselves and others”.

John Walter, business manager fo the Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project said: “Our mantra is to never give up on any young person.

"All are deserving of our every effort to help them develop at their own pace, achieve their full potential, and to enjoy a full and valuable adult life”.

Following the ending of the National Lottery funding, a new application will be made but the Project needs to raise over £100,000 each year from all sources, including the key Great North Run event which they hope will raise at least £3,000.

To find out more about Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project, or to donate, visit: https://www.horburybreakthrough.com/