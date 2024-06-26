Wakefield-based brain injury charity appoints new senior manager for West Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Second Chance Headway Centre in Wakefield have announced the appointment Nathan Garbutt-Moore as their new senior business manager.

Nathan will take over the role following the retirement of current business manager of Second Chances, Peter Taylor, who has led the charity since 2016.

The registered charity, which has grown to three sites in the centre of Wakefield, offers therapy-led day services to adults living with acquired brain injury, providing person centred rehabilitation services delivered by professional staff.

They also offer a community casework service supporting individuals with brain injury across West Yorkshire.

New manager, Nathan joins the charity from Wakefield Council where he led on Quality and Engagement for Adult Social Care services.

He was also previously the face of the council’s flagship employment and skills programme.

On his appointment, Nathan said: “I want to wish Pete Taylor all the best In his retirement, he’s done a brilliant job leading the charity for many years. I am honoured and excited to take over his role and I look forward to working with the team and our partners to drive the charity’s mission forward.

Nathan Garbutt-Moore will take over the role of business manager, from Peter Taylor.

"I am very keen to expand on our partnerships and would love to hear from businesses and individuals who want to support us”