Wakefield-based brain injury charity appoints new senior manager for West Yorkshire
Nathan will take over the role following the retirement of current business manager of Second Chances, Peter Taylor, who has led the charity since 2016.
The registered charity, which has grown to three sites in the centre of Wakefield, offers therapy-led day services to adults living with acquired brain injury, providing person centred rehabilitation services delivered by professional staff.
They also offer a community casework service supporting individuals with brain injury across West Yorkshire.
New manager, Nathan joins the charity from Wakefield Council where he led on Quality and Engagement for Adult Social Care services.
He was also previously the face of the council’s flagship employment and skills programme.
On his appointment, Nathan said: “I want to wish Pete Taylor all the best In his retirement, he’s done a brilliant job leading the charity for many years. I am honoured and excited to take over his role and I look forward to working with the team and our partners to drive the charity’s mission forward.
"I am very keen to expand on our partnerships and would love to hear from businesses and individuals who want to support us”
A spokesperson from Second Chance Headway Centre said, “We are pleased to welcome Nathan and are confident that his leadership will bring fresh perspectives and continued success to the charity”.
