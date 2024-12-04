Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance aims to raise over £20,000 in a week for Big Give Christmas Challenge

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) has announced its participation in this year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge, calling on supporters to help raise £20,420 in just one week.

As part of the Nostell-based charity’s ‘Equipped to Respond, Ready to Save’ campaign, the funds raised will go towards replacing aging flight suits and helmets – vital protective equipment that keeps YAA’s lifesaving crew safe on every mission.

To reach this goal, YAA supporters must raise £10,210 during the campaign week, which runs from midday on Tuesday, December 3, until midday on Tuesday, December 10.

Every pound donated during this period will be matched by champion funder Candis and pledge funder Beadlam Tractor Run, effectively doubling the impact of every donation.

Once the target is reached, they will each generously contribute £5,104, unlocking a total of £20,420 and making every contribution, critical to the campaign’s success.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s medical and aviation crew rely on specialised flight suits and helmets to perform their lifesaving work safely and effectively.

These high-performance uniforms are designed to meet strict aviation and medical standards, providing vital protection both in the air and on the ground.

As the demands of their work take a toll on this essential kit, replacing aging equipment is critical to maintaining the safety and efficiency of YAA’s operations.

The funds will be used to buy 12 new Flight Suits and six helmets.

Without this protective gear, the charity’s ability to respond and deliver exceptional care to patients across the region would be compromised.

Additionally, helmets are particularly vital for the team, as they are fitted with mounts for night vision goggles (NVGs), which are essential for safely operating YAA’s fleet of helicopters in low-light conditions or during night missions.

Garry Brasher, one of YAA’s longest-serving pilots, emphasised the importance of this campaign, he said, “Our flight suits and helmets are more than just uniforms - they’re essential tools that protect us and allow us to perform our roles effectively.

"From the tough conditions we face on the ground to the complex demands of flying in Yorkshire’s varied landscapes, this kit is vital to keeping our team safe.

"Replacing aging equipment is an ongoing priority, and we’re incredibly grateful for the generosity of those who support campaigns like The Big Give to help make this possible.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is participating in The Big Give for the second consecutive year.

In 2023, the independent charity successfully raised £19,000, covering the charities then daily operational costs.

Kerry Dwyer, Director of Public Fundraising at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said, “The flight suits and helmets we are raising funds for are vital to our crew’s safety and ability to perform lifesaving missions across Yorkshire.

"Thanks to our generous match funders, every pound donated during The Big Give will be doubled - turning a £10 donation into a £20 contribution, without any extra cost to the donor. “On behalf of everyone at YAA, I extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who is able to donate to our Big Give campaign. Whether big or small, every contribution will make a significant impact and without your support, reaching our target would not be possible”.

To learn more about The Big Give or to make a donation, visit: https://bit.ly/yaabiggive2024