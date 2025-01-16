Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance launches campaign to add supporters’ names to helicopters
For the first time in its history, YAA is offering supporters the unique opportunity to have their names proudly displayed on the tail bumpers of its iconic yellow helicopters for an entire year.
Each of YAA’s three state-of-the-art H145 D3 helicopters: G-YORX, G-YAAA, and the charity’s newest addition, G-YAIR – can feature up to 800 names.
Supporters can secure their place with a minimum donation of £100, with the option to contribute more to further aid the charity’s vital work.
The campaign’s tagline, ‘Your Name, Their Lifesaver’, reflects the vital role supporters play in sustaining Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s lifesaving work.
The Nostell-based charity relies entirely on the generosity of the public to ensure that life-saving medical care is available to those in urgent need across Yorkshire.
In 2024 alone, the charity’s critical care team treated 1,297 patients, delivering over 417 lifesaving interventions, highlighting the vital role supporters play in keeping the service operational.
Garry Brasher, YAA’s longest-serving pilot, said: "This is an incredibly exciting campaign. Every mission we fly is made possible by the generosity of our supporters and I have seen firsthand how deeply our work resonates with the communities we serve. ‘A Year Over Yorkshire’ is a chance for our supporters to be more than donors—they’ll be part of every mission we fly for a year.
"It’s a fitting tribute to the people of Yorkshire and a fantastic way to celebrate 25 years of saving lives".
Each supporter will receive a personalised digital certificate to confirm their place on the helicopter and will also be able to track the location of their name using an online name finder, enabling them to see their contribution to YAA’s lifesaving work.
As part of the campaign’s initial launch, 20 names from the first panel to be filled will be selected at random.
These lucky supporters will receive an exclusive invitation to visit YAA’s Nostell Air Support Unit, in Wakefield, where they can see their name displayed on the helicopter in person and meet some of the crew who carry out lifesaving missions every day.
To find out more, visit: https://www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk/a-year-over-yorkshire/.
