Wakefield Council to 'modernise' pay machines at Merchant Gate Car Park after drivers left stuck

The way drivers pay when parking at Merchant Gate car park will change next month.

The popular Wakefield car park, located next to Westgate train station, will have its pay machines upgraded next month.

The upgrade comes following several complaints from drivers that they were unable to use the machines - and therefore get out of the car park itself.

The pay stations, located on the ground floor and first floor, issue tickets to drivers upon arrival which are then used to pay and exit.

However, numerous drivers reported that the pay machines were not issuing the tickets once they had paid – or were not accepting cash or card payments at all leading them to becoming ‘stuck’ in the car park.

After several drivers contacted Simon Lightwood, MP for Wakefield and Rothwell, he decided to raise the issue with Wakefield Council.

Posting to social media, Simon Lightwood said: “A number of constituents got in touch about the parking machines at Merchant Gate car park by Westgate station - they are certainly past their best and often broken.

“I raised this with Wakefield Council (who own the building), and I’m really pleased to say they’re replacing the pay stations and barrier ticket machines!

“Even better, they’re introducing a new app so you can validate your parking without queuing at a machine. Much smoother, much easier. And don’t worry, if you prefer to pay the traditional way, that option will still be available”.

Merchant Gate Car Park will introduce the new Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology next month, which will ‘modernise’ the way drivers pay for parking.

Motorists will also be able to pay via QR code or through an app, if they would prefer not to pay by machine.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “We're pleased to announce that we're modernising the pay machines at Merchant Gate car park to include Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology.

“This will make paying for parking much more efficient and easier.

"The technology will also allow payment via QR code or payment app on a mobile phone so those that don’t wish to use a pay machine have a convenient alternative.

“We’re expecting the new equipment will be up and running by the end of October.”