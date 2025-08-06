Wakefield healthcare provider donates thousands to Yorkshire children's charity

Spectrum colleague Lucy O’Grady and Harriet Keynes, Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust's corporate partnership officer.

Healthcare organisation Spectrum Community Health CIC has donated a portion of their fundraising efforts from their annual staff survey to Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

Set up 14 years ago in Wakefield, Spectrum provides quality healthcare to vulnerable people across the North of England – both within the community and in secure environments.

Each year, Spectrum ask staff to nominate their three favourite regional charities to receive fundraising donations from their staff survey.

For each colleague that completes the survey, £10 is added to the fundraiser – with a total of £4,250 raised for charity in the last survey.

The charities which were selected in the three regions were Northumbria Blood Bikes for the North East, Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary for the North West, and Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity in Yorkshire.

Nominating the winning Yorkshire charity was Spectrum colleague Lucy O’Grady.

She said: “Last July, my daughter’s friend Will was in an accident on his way to school, suffering many injuries including a serious brain injury.

"He underwent several surgeries (including emergency life-saving procedures) but has fought his way back from each and every one of these and got himself strong enough to be able to focus on his rehab.

"He was just nine years old when it happened, life has been changed forever for both for him and his family.

“Thanks to all the staff that supported him at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, he is now continuing his recovery in a specialist facility.

"I nominated their charity to show some appreciation to the hospital and the medical professionals who were there for Will when he really needed it.”

Dr Linda Harris OBE, chief executive of Spectrum, said, “On behalf of the Board of Spectrum, we are thoroughly grateful to all of our staff who, on completion of the most recent staff survey, automatically contributed to the overall donation of £4,250 which has been allocated to three great charities.

"Through these donations, we have been able to ensure that Spectrum fulfils its mission to contribute to social causes.

“Our action will make a difference through wide-ranging charitable endeavours chosen, because they mean a lot to our own staff teams”.