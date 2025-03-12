Wakefield locals invited to raise £100,000 to mark 100 years of life-saving cancer research

Yorkshire Cancer Research is inviting people in Wakefield to get walking in its 100th year to help raise £100,000 for life-saving cancer research.

Through its 2025 ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ challenge, the charity is marking a century of groundbreaking cancer research in Yorkshire by encouraging people to step out and explore the beautiful Yorkshire region throughout May.

In Wakefield, 2,313 people are told they have cancer every year, meaning 44 people from the district are diagnosed with cancer each week.

Those who take part in ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ will raise vital funds to help fund pioneering cancer research and innovative new services to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer in Wakefield and across the region.

The ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of exercise on the prevention and treatment of cancer.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “There is so much evidence showing us the life-saving benefits of exercise on cancer outcomes, such as speeding up recovery and improving survival rates.

"By taking part in ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’, you are not only doing something great for your own health but also raising vital funds that will help bring more pioneering cancer treatments.

"I encourage anyone, no matter who you are or where you live, to come together with friends and family and explore our big and beautiful region.

"Let’s walk for a Yorkshire free from cancer.”

People can sign up to take part in We Walk for Yorkshire on the charity’s website, choose their challenge and set up a fundraising page to share with friends and family.