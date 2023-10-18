Wakefield residents can get cash from £6million fund for households struggling with cost of living crisis
and live on Freeview channel 276
The fund is there to help households most in need, including families, pensioners, unpaid carers, care leavers and disabled people, says the council.
Councillor Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “The Household Support Fund is a lifeline for residents.
"Price increases across the board are leaving them with less money to pay for essential items and costs.
“This funding has allowed us to help residents directly, as well as through local community organisations who need a boost to continue their invaluable work."
The Household Support Fund was originally created in October 2021 as a response to the cost of living crisis.
Now six months into the scheme, Wakefield has received over £6m in funding, with hundreds of residents and local communities across the district benefitting.
The funding can provide supermarket vouchers; help with essentials such as food, energy and white goods; advice and support with energy debt; money for food banks and assistance to homeless people and unpaid carers.
The Government has provided £842m to local authorities in England to extend the Household Support Fund fund for another year, between April 1, 2023 until March 31, 2024.
For more advice and information about cost of living support or to learn more about the Household Support Fund, visit the council’s website at www.wakefield.gov.uk/costofliving