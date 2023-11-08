Hundreds of Santas will once again descend upon the streets of Wakefield this festive season in support of Wakefield Hospice.

The charity Santa Dash has become a much-loved annual event in Wakefield over recent years and will return on Sunday, December 3 from 9am in the city centre.

Participants of all ages will be getting involved by dressing up as Santa Claus and completing a one-mile route around the city.

The event is hosted by Wakefield Hospice and Wakefield BID, with all funds raised supporting hospice care for the Wakefield district.

Wakefield Hospice's annual Santa Dash returns in December.

Every participant who registers receives their very own four-piece Santa outfit complete with Santa suit, belt, beard and that must have winter fashion accessory of the red and white Santa hat.

All participants also receive a finisher’s medal upon completing the dash and can get involved with a fantastically festive warm up taking place beforehand, getting everyone ready to jingle their way around town.

Alex Cunniff, events fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Santa Dash back to Wakefield in 2023.

"Last year we saw participants from all generations getting involved, from those completing it in pushchairs through to grandparents showing the young ones how it is done.

Last year's race saw participants of all ages, and generations, getting involved.

“Participants are welcome to take part in the event at their own pace, be it running, jogging or walking, with every entrant playing their part in supporting local hospice care here in Wakefield.”

Entry costs just £10 per child, £12 per adult or £35 for a family ticket for two adults and two children, with dashers encouraged to try and raise £35 sponsorship on top of their entry fee to help fund local hospice care.

Involvement in the Santa Dash is even more important to Wakefield BID this year, said Susan Ralph of Wakefield BID.

“We are excited to support Wakefield Hospice once again in their annual Santa Dash,” she said.

“The splendid work that the hospice does means so much to us when we have a dear member of our team battling cancer. We encourage all the businesses within Wakefield to enter a team and make this year even bigger than last.”