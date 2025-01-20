Here are some of the richest neighbourhoods in Wakefield, according to statistics.Here are some of the richest neighbourhoods in Wakefield, according to statistics.
Wakefield’s 18 richest neighbourhoods based on average income including Durkar and Nostell

By Kara McKune
Published 25th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 13:16 GMT
Many are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis continues but people in some pockets of Wakefield are seemingly not as affected as others.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Wakefield which were named the richest, based on the latest statistics published by the Office for National Statistics.

Of the 209 neighbourhoods within the district, 59 were among the 20 per cent most income deprived in England – meaning 150 neighbourhoods were not in the ‘more deprived’ categroy.

This means that of the 316 local authorities in England (excluding the Isles of Scilly), Wakefield is ranked 78th most income-deprived.

The full data can be found here: https://www.ons.gov.uk/visualisations/

Of the 150 that are the least income deprived, here are 18 of the richest neighbourhoods, that are in the ‘least deprived’ category, across the district.

Netherton is in the 'least deprived' category of the flat income deprivation profile.

1. Netherton

Photo: Google Maps

Netherton is in the 'least deprived' category of the flat income deprivation profile.

2. Nostell

Photo: Google Maps

Notton is in the 'least deprived' category of the flat income deprivation profile.

3. Notton

Photo: Google Maps

Woolley is in the 'least deprived' category of the flat income deprivation profile.

4. Woolley

Photo: Google Maps

