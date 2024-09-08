West Yorkshire Mayor announces new solar panel scheme to lower energy bills across Wakefield

Homeowners in West Yorkshire could save over 40% off the cost of solar panels under a new scheme from regional Mayor Tracy Brabin.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the “Solar Together” scheme, residents can sign up for solar panels with their neighbours and save around £2,500 on the installation.

By signing up together, residents make it cheaper for the installer to fit the solar panels and batteries across multiple homes at once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the Mayor’s scheme, these savings are then passed on to the customer, as part of her plans to build a “greener” West Yorkshire.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire has launched the “Solar Together” scheme, which Wakefield residents can now sign up for.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “We've kickstarted a home energy revolution – a wave of retrofits across West Yorkshire that could see households save money on their energy bills.

“With Home Energy West Yorkshire, we’re providing vital support that will make it easier, simpler, and cheaper for people to do up their home.

“Together, with partners such as Solar Together, we will build a greener West Yorkshire with warmer homes and brighter communities for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new scheme is in partnership with sustainable energy firm Solar Together, who help homes transition to sustainable energy.

Marie-Louise Abretti, Solar Together UK business manager, said: “With energy prices continuing to fluctuate, residents of West Yorkshire are looking for opportunities to reduce their carbon emissions, save on energy bills, and increase their independence from the grid.

“The Solar Together group-buying scheme offers a straightforward way to make an informed decision and to access a competitive offer from a trusted, vetted provider.”

Residents in West Yorkshire have until 13 September to register for the scheme: https://www.solartogether.co.uk/west-yorkshire