The Armed Forces Covenant, which was created in 2000 by the Ministry of Defence, aims to ensure that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, as well as their families, are treated with respect and fairness by the general public.

Now, the Wakefield-based charity has siged of the covenant to show their support towards the Armed Forces community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Wilson, HR Manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, states "As a charity deeply rooted in serving our communities, we are incredibly proud to sign the Armed Forces Covenant.

R Manager Laura Wilson with Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Armed Forces veterans, Pilot, Owen McTeggart (left), Paramedic, Fiona Blaylock (Middle), Paramedic Andrew Armitage (Inside Helicopter).

"This commitment reflects our unwavering support to the Armed Forces community and highlights our determination to provide equal opportunities and care to those who have dedicated their lives to protect our country.

"By promoting the Covenant's principles and implementing our pledges, we aim to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for veterans, service spouses, reserves, and cadets."

The charity was also inspired to sign the covenant due to the numerous military veterans on their team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen McTeggart, an Armed Forces veteran and Chief HEMS Pilot for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, stated, "As a former member of the Armed Forces and now a pilot at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, the signing of the Armed Forces Covenant holds profound personal significance.

"It's inspiring to witness the charity's commitment to support veterans and acknowledging their unique skill sets.

"My military background has provided me with invaluable life experiences and qualities that I regularly apply in my role as a HEMS pilot, and I am very proud to be a part of a charity that values and embraces these attributes."

As part of YAA’s pledges, the charity will actively promote its Armed Forces-friendly status to stakeholders, raising awareness of the Armed Forces Covenant.

The charity will also continue to support the employment of their veterans by considering their military skills and qualifications during recruitment and selection processes.